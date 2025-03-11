Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,261 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $135,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

D stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.