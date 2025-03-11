Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Hallador Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.46 billion 3.33 $2.12 billion $2.70 20.90 Hallador Energy $429.36 million 0.85 $44.79 million ($0.55) -15.64

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 16.22% 8.99% 2.31% Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39%

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dominion Energy pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hallador Energy pays out -29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dominion Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 10 1 0 2.09 Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Hallador Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

