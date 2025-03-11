Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 407,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 712.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,378 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

