Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.51 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $285.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

