Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $52.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $235.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

