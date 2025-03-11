Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

MTUM opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.68. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.