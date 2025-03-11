Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,522 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

