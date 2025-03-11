Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

