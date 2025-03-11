Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 211 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

NYSE COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

