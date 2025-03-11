Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.