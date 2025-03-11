Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 4.8 %

Chemours stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.