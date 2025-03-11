Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,755,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

