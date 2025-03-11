Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.