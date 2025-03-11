Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -841,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1315 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,700,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.