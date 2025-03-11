Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $501,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 7,009,882 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,949,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 165,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after buying an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

