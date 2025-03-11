Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 873,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,280 shares of company stock valued at $62,575,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

