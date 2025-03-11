Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

