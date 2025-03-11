easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 502 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £145.58 ($187.43).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($196.40).
- On Friday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £147.32 ($189.67).
- On Thursday, December 19th, Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £196,187.20 ($252,590.70).
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 488.25 ($6.29). 349,816,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 404.70 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 594 ($7.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.85.
easyJet Increases Dividend
About easyJet
We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.