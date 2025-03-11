easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 502 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £145.58 ($187.43).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($196.40).

On Friday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £147.32 ($189.67).

On Thursday, December 19th, Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £196,187.20 ($252,590.70).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 488.25 ($6.29). 349,816,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 404.70 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 594 ($7.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.85.

easyJet Increases Dividend

About easyJet

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

