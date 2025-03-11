Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTR. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of EVTR opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

