Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that primarily conduct business online, selling goods or services through digital platforms. These companies rely on technology, digital marketing, and robust logistics to reach customers and drive sales, often capitalizing on the growing trend of online shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 10,096,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,007.06. 326,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,054.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,076.00. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

