Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -268.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.