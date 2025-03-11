Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FI opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

