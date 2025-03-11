Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.38 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

