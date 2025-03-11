Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.60 Million in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,014,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

In other news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $316,955.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

