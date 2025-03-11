Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 35,728 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,822.42. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,801 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

