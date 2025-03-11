Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 5,994 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.