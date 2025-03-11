Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $828.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $827.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.36. The company has a market cap of $785.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

