Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,493 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

