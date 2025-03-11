Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 701,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,125,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.27.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

