Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Humacyte worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

