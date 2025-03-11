Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

