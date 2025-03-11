Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

