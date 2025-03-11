Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

