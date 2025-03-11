EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. US Capital Advisors lowered EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

