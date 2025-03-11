Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

