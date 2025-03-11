EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,986,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

