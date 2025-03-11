Eos Management L.P. Purchases 6,724 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

