Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.33. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.77.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

