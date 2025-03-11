Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.33. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.77.
About Epsilon Energy
