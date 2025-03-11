Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 11th (AI, ARCB, BB, BCE, BOS, DOO, EDR, FNV, GFL, LFWD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 11th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$12.78 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$220.00 to C$215.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $227.00 to $215.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$8.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) was given a C$143.52 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $16.50 to $17.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from C$95.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

