Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 13,289 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Creative Realities worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

