Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 173.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,708.80. This represents a 42.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $418,513.95. This trade represents a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,111 shares of company stock valued at $45,425,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

