Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 412 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $268.28 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

