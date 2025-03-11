ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
