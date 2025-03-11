ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.