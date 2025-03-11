ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

