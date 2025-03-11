ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
SMHB stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks Powering Up as Recession Fears Rise
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.