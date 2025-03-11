ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

SMHB stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.