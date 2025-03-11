Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Purchases 55,225 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,042,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 350,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

