Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $485.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

