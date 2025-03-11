Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £232.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.57.
Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.
