Fairway Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.