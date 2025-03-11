Fairway Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

